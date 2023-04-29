After nearly 50 years in Gray, Citi officials cut the ribbon on a brand new, state-of-the-art facility in Johnson City on Monday, April 17.
Citi staff were joined by Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce President Bob Cantler and other local officials to celebrate the opening of their new $23 million, 48,000-square-foot facility.
Citi, which recently moved to the new location on Lake Park Drive, has been operating in Washington County for 44 years and is the county’s fifth-largest employer with 2,200 employees.
“We have been servicing clients for almost 50 years in this area, and so by building and investing this $23 million in this location, it really highlights and emphasizes the commitment that we have,” Citi Gray Site President Kim Hall said. “Not just to our partners, clients and employees, but also to this community.”
The move from the Gray facility to the new Johnson City facility is actually a downsize for the company. Hall said that Citi is embracing work-from-home and hybrid working environments, which allows employees to work in a smaller, more intimate space.
“What we found was we could be successful having employees work remotely, and Citi has really embraced the idea of flexibility,” Hall said. “So with our previous site, it was a larger site at 137,000 square feet, and this site is 48,000, so it allows us to have a more intimate setting with collaboration spaces, and yet it helps support our flexible work arrangements with hybrid and home office programs.”
Though the space is smaller in size, it boasts a variety of technological upgrades.
“Our previous space only allowed us two rooms that had video capabilities, and here, pretty much every desk along with all the conference rooms have Zoom and video capabilities and state-of-the-art technology,” Hall said.
“We do have our VICKI machines in the cafeteria which you can talk to and it will dispense your food to you. It’s just a very interactive space that allows us to really collaborate as a team,” Hall said.