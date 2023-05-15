In East Tennessee, as the green goes up the mountain, the first weekend in May tends to mark the beginning of a season that hosts all manner of jolly events, including the opening of farmers markets and outdoor musical performances.
This year, State of Franklin Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution had the very distinct privilege of conducting a ceremony to present and dedicate a marker on a monument in Limestone recognizing members of the Broyles family who served the cause of independence in the American Revolution.
The creek that runs along the 3B Mill and the Broylesville Collaborative Research Center & Museum sparkled in the sunshine as Allyson Wilkinson, Regent State of Franklin Chapter NSDAR, welcomed approximately a hundred people with greetings and introductions.
Next, the Kings Mountain Chapter Tennessee National Society Sons of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association presented and posted colors behind the monument area, where both DAR and SAR set markers honoring Nicholas Broyles, Michael Broyles and Cyrus Broyles. In 1783, as the Treaty of Paris ended the American Revolution, and Great Britain recognized the Mississippi River as the United States’ western boundary, which brought enterprising people from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia to settle the land of opportunity between the Mississippi River and the Appalachian Mountains, two brothers, Nicholas and Cyrus Broyles, descendants of a long line of German millers who had immigrated to Virginia, settled on Little Limestone Creek in what became Broylesville on the “Great Stage Road” running between Abingdon, Virginia, and Knoxville, Tennessee. At its April meeting, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners declared May 6, 2023, to be “Broylesville Day” with a full schedule of events that attracted members and friends of the Broyles family and related branches visiting from Texas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Kentucky, California, Florida and West Virginia, as well as individuals from this area and all over Tennessee. Dwight and Cheryl Bennett currently own the mill and serve as its stewards.
From coffee and donuts in the morning to delicious cakes, tea and lemonade in the afternoon, the Bennetts hosted a full day of hospitality and sincere appreciation for the community, which they credit with contributing immensely to their ability to restore the mill, research the family and the town of Broylesville and be in a position to honor the service of the Broyles brothers to the American Revolution and the settlement of Washington County.
Allyson Wilkinson summed up the event as “truly a privilege,” referencing the ability to celebrate the preservation of this historic mill, share the story of the Broyles brothers and honor their contributions to not only the community but also American independence. “I am particularly grateful for Cheryl Bennett sharing this opportunity because it highlights the often overlooked role of our pioneer ancestors,” Wilkinson added. The Jonesborough Genealogical Society provided meaningful displays. Throughout the day, Robin Lynch demonstrated blacksmithing, John Neth showcased Revolutionary War soldier weapons and equipment. Ed Snodderly’s porch performance wrapped up the afternoon. Huzzah!