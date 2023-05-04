State of Franklin Chapter, National Daughters of the American Revolution, Monument Dedication honoring Nicholas Broyles, Patriot; Michael Broyles, Soldier & Cyrus Broyles, Patriot. With special participation by the Tennessee State Color Guard on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
The historic Broyles, Bashor & Bennett Mill (3B Mill) will be open afterward for self-guided tours. It’s a rustic environment so comfortable walking shoes are suggested. Please see the invitation below for all the wonderful people participating to make this day a truly special event.
Parking will be offsite at the West View Elementary School 2847 Old State Rt. 34, Limestone, as we are on a small country road. Transportation to and from the mill (only a mile away) will be provided. For any questions, please email Cheryl Christensen Bennett at Broylesville@gmail.com.