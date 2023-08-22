“We have been looking up to him from the beginning - the lanky 6’ 7’’ man of the mountains, who came bearing old-world gifts of stories and wisdom that have enriched modern lives beyond measure.”
And now Ray Hicks is being honored with his very own "Legends & Lore" roadside marker! I would love to have you come to Beech Mountain, NC (4 miles from Banner Elk) on Sunday, August 26 at 2:00 pm for a storytelling celebration of America’s story roots! I am hosting the dedication and unveiling as well as emceeing the performance that follows with storytelling from friends and family of Ray Hicks.
Back in the 1800’s, Council Harmon is credited with originally sharing the ‘Jack’ tales in the Southern Appalachian mountains. Two of his and Ray’s relatives will be telling on that Sunday - Orville Hicks and Jerry Harmon. My cousin, Barbara Freeman will also join me as we reunite as The Folktellers for a short tale along with Ed Stivender, Vixi Jil Glen and more. And there will be refreshments.
All this is thanks to Pat Wright and The Beech Mountain Historical Society (BMHS) who wrote the grant for this beautiful historical marker and are hosting the afternoon. BMHS gratefully acknowledges The William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which provided funding for the roadside marker. The museum has a small room devoted to Ray that includes a wonderful table-top replica of the Hicks homeplace with wood stacked on the front porch, the wood stove in the front room and the red checkered tablecloth in the kitchen. Be sure and check that out while you are there.
Some of the Hicks daughters plan join us too. Ray would be turning 101 years old on August 29, - so perfect timing to continue shining the light on this amazing man.
Sunday, August 27th at 2:00 pm
Beech Mountain History Museum
503 Beech Mountain Parkway, Beech Mountain, NC
I hope to see you at this storytelling celebration of my mentor, friend, and legendary storyteller, Ray Hicks.