For several years, 4-H has partnered with the County’s Solid Waste Department to offer an environmental essay contest, in which the Solid Waste Department provides funding for the plaques, prize money and part of the ribbons.
“Each child in grade 4-8 that writes an essay receives a special environmental 4-H ribbon. The class, school winners, advance to the county competition,” said Connie Goff Sharp, Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development. “We select a winner for junior division (4 & 5 grade) and for the junior high division (6, 7 and 8 grade). I believe our county and Sevier County are the only counties in the Eastern Region to offer this type of contest. It fits very well with science and language arts.”
Sharp adds that public speaking is also a part of the contest, especially for those who win.
“Winner Olivia Castle gave her speech at the county commission meeting in May. She will be a senior at Daniel Boone this coming year,” Sharp noted. “Olivia represented our county at the Eastern Region Contest, which consists of 33 counties. The top 2 winners at the Regional Level get to compete at the State Contest, which is held at 4-H State Congress which is usually in March and is in Murfreesboro and Nashville. She won the Regional & State Contest for her 11th grade 4-H Speech, which her title was ‘4-H No Place Like Home.’ It was inspired by the Wizard of Oz and her content related to heart, courage, etc.”
According to Sharp, since Castle won the state level, those 11th- and 12th-grade winners have the opportunity to compete at the National Level, which will be held in Denver in January.
Additionally, a scholarship was presented to the 4-H students during the May county commission meeting.
“The annual 4-H camp is held in Greenville and the cost per student is $325,” said Washington County Commissioner Kenneth Huffine. Each Commissioner donated money from personal accounts in order to provide a scholarship for one student.”
The funds will be used to send a student who otherwise could not afford to go to camp a way to attend.
“Last year, we sent 23 youth to camp, five on full scholarship and 18 received half scholarships,” Sharp said. “Altogether — with students and leaders — we took 83 last year to camp.”
Other winners included:
• County Wide 2023 4-H Junior Essay Winners:
1st – Lincoln Walker – Fourth Grade, Ridgeview Elementary
2nd- James Plucker – Fourth Grade, Ridgeview Elementary
3rd- Reese Cash — Fifth Grade, Lamar Elementary
• County Wide 2023 4-H Junior High Essay Winners
1st – Emma Gryder – Sixth Grade, Boones Creek Elementary
2nd- Khloe Willis – Sixth Grade, TEACH
3rd- Genessa Brown – Sixth Grade, Jonesborough Middle