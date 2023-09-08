After months of discussion with Realtors, the Washington County School Board has finalized the purchase of a two-acre property next to Gray Elementary School.
The property first came to the board’s attention in April of this year, and since then the board has had several discussions negotiating the price before putting in an offer for $450,000 earlier this month. Last week, the board held a special called meeting to take a final vote on the purchase agreement.
The motion to proceed with the agreement was made by board member Chad Fleenor and carried with one “no” from board member Keith Ervin.
In previous discussions, several board members expressed interest in the property for potential future growth at Gray Elementary, although there are currently no immediate plans to expand the school.
The school board will continue to discuss how to best use and manage the property until a need for school expansion arises.