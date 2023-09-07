Washington County residents may notice property assessor vehicles in their neighborhoods in the near future - but this doesn't necessarily mean your taxes will be going up.
According to new Washington County Assessor of Property Robbie McGuire, reappraisals are done in the county every five years.
"Our last one was done in 2019, so now we're working on the 2024 reappraisal," McGuire said. "The citizens of Washington County will see our vehicles out and about in the neighborhoods. We are going to look at around 69,000 parcels of land. We will be going to houses and making sure all the information we have is as accurate as it can be."
McGuire said they have begun the assessment process and it will continue through March of 2024.
"The higher values during a reappraisal don't mean higher taxes. If you look at the current rate of $2.15, if you live in a $400,000 house with the current tax rate of $2.15, you're going to pay $2,150 in taxes," McGuire explained. "Let's say you live in a $300,000 house, now it goes up to a $400,000 value. Just because the value goes up, doesn't necessarily mean you're going to pay more taxes. So if there's a new certified rate came in at $1.50, you would pay $1,500 in taxes.
This process does not automatically raise taxes. In fact, the appraisal/assessment process is independent of the property taxing process. Although the results affect taxes, reappraisal is a separate duty required by law to ensure that all property is appraised at current market value and that owners will be treated equally."
According to McGuire, the assessors are probably going to see anywhere around a 70% average value increase or more. These percentages come from surrounding counties such as Greene County which went up 59.54%.
"If Greene County went up nearly 60%, then Washington County you would think would be higher. When you look at the county as a whole, you're average for the county will be somewhere around 60-70% but then you will have areas that its higher than that and some areas that will be lower than that," he noted. So what we're trying to do is make sure we give all this information to the public as quickly as we can to educate people. We have so many people moving here from other states that aren't used to our tax structure."
Everything the assessors in Washington County work off is deeds and deed transfers.
"If you have a home and it's been on the open market and you sell it, that's what we use as the value to base everything," he said. "The primary tool for determining value is to see what properties of the same type are selling for on the open market. We access the hundreds of sales recorded each year by the Register of Deeds for this purpose. The database gives us an ability to compare almost any property with numerous others like it. By analyzing the prices paid for other properties and making adjustments for differences - such as size, age, condition - the appraiser can obtain a good indication of market value of your property. This method is particularly effective in the appraisal of residential property, where the market stays active with large numbers of sales in most areas."
Additionally, McGuire notes that everyone will receive a new assessment change notice in April.
"The assessment notice is not a tax bill. The trustee calculates your tax bill AFTER the tax rate is set by the County Commission and the Equalization Board finalizes the assessments," McGuire said. The bills are usually mailed in late September or in October. The tax rate is expressed in the dollars per $100 of assessed value. To calculate the tax bill, the assessed value is divided by $100 and then that amount is multiplied by the tax rate."