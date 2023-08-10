Every school in the Washington County school district now has a school resource officer, members of the Board of Education were told this week.
Board members at their monthly meeting heard a presentation from Washington County Schools’ School Resource Officer (SRO) division. Each of the district’s SROs spoke about the various programs and services they offer to their individual schools. Sgt. Jared Taylor informed the board that this is the most SROs the district has ever had.
“We’ve got a great bunch of guys here,” added Lt. Kevin Sanders. “As of this year, every school has an SRO … Special thanks to Major (Randall Wines), Sheriff (Keith) Sexton and Mr. Boyd for all y’all’s support.”
The Board of Education also got a first look at the school district’s enrollment data, the potential purchase of property next to Gray Elementary School, and maintenance of the new Boones Creek Athletic Fields.
Lewis Group Update
The board received an update from representatives of Lewis Group Architects, who have been working with the board for several months to come up with designs for two projects that will provide updates to school security and athletics facilities at several schools. The group’s representatives presented updated concept images and construction documents for these projects.
Part of the plan to update the athletic facilities at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools includes a redesign of the seating at the football fields. The new stadium seating being proposed by the Lewis Group is expected to provide seating for roughly 2,300 spectators at each school.
The group is expecting the plans will be finalized and open for bids starting in September with ground breaking on both projects before the end of the calendar year.
Additionally, the Lewis Group gave the board a first look at a potential floor plan for a project to renovate the culinary arts classroom at David Crockett High School. The project would create space for five electric-gas hybrid stoves that the culinary arts program had previously bought as well as several other improvements that include a new cooler and freezer, a second dishwasher, a stackable washer and dryer and a large food prep area.
The board unanimously voted to approve the completion of these construction documents and continue discussion of this project.
District Superintendent Jerry Boyd gave an enrollment update, and told the board that as of Thursday, overall enrollment for the 2023-24 school year was up about 210 students from the end of the previous school year.
Teacher Supplemental Pay
The board approved a motion to provide annual supplemental pay for teachers who serve on their school’s leadership team. Each teacher will receive $500 supplemental pay annually for a total cost of around $80,000. The motion carried with two no’s in a non-roll call vote.
Boyd clarified for the board that this supplemental pay is for those teachers who have taken on additional leadership roles that extend beyond regular duties, and it does not impact school administrators.
Gray Elementary Property
The board revisited the potential purchase of a property next to Gray Elementary School which had previously been offered to the board for $725,000. After rejecting the board’s previous offer to purchase the property for $450,000, the seller has now put the property for sale on the open market.
The board moved to once again offer $450,000 for the property, with one member voting ‘no’ in a non-roll call vote. The property currently has a house built on it, but board members have previously expressed their interest in acquiring the property in case there is a need to expand Gray Elementary School in the future.
Boones Creek Elementary Athletics Facility
The board discussed the future maintenance of the Boones Creek Elementary Athletic Fields, which are currently under construction. In the original agreement for the building and maintenance of the complex, the Washington County Commission had agreed to pay the town of Jonesborough to maintain it and other parks and recreation facilities within the town.
The town of Jonesborough has since offered to pay the board of education $35,000 per year for seven years — for a total of $245,000 — to maintain the Boones Creek Athletic Complex. At Thursday night’s meeting, the board reviewed estimated costs to maintain the facility which include an initial start up expense of $101,000 and annual expenses of $72,000.
A motion to approve this plan failed, and board members expressed a desire to set a meeting with all involved entities to ensure that everyone understands the requirements to maintain the property.
School Properties
The board briefly returned to their discussion about the future of the Jonesborough Middle School property, Jonesborough Elementary School road frontage and Midway facility, but ultimately did not make any new motions or decisions. Since the disposal of these properties is written into the district’s agreement with the town of Jonesborough regarding the building of the new Jonesborough K-8, the board hopes to meet with representatives from the town and the Washington County Commission to discuss a renegotiation of the agreement terms.
In previous board meetings and workshops, board members had discussed the possibility of donating the Jonesborough Middle School property to the Washington County Sheriff’s office to be used as storage and training space for officers.