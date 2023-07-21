The Washington County Board of Education continues to discuss the future of the Jonesborough elementary and middle school properties, which are expected to be vacant in January 2024 as students and teachers move into the new Jonesborough K-8 school.
During their June workshop, board members spoke with Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton about the possibility of the current Jonesborough Middle School facility becoming office, storage and training space for the Sheriff’s Office. The building would also provide space to the county’s Election Commission for its records and offices, with the gym being used as a voting site.
“I know the sheriff’s department has been looking for a facility for a while … and the Election Commission — I heard — was looking for something permanent,” board Chair Mike Masters said during the workshop. “So my thought was that rather than sell Jonesborough Middle School, I’d like this board to donate it to the Sheriff’s Office and to the Election Commission for their use.”
“I mean, we need space, and that’s a really big building,” Sexton said during the board’s workshop. “And I know the Election Commission needs a place, and they’re really interested in having security, so that kind of kills two birds with one stone.”
Sexton said the larger facility would also open up the opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to continue discussion with the University of Tennessee’s County Technical Assistance Service about bringing a training facility to Washington County.
School board member Whitney Riddle also suggested that space be made on that property for a community center. Sexton said that should the Sheriff’s Office be allowed to take possession of the building, he is open to working out times and opportunities for the gym to be used for community gatherings and functions.
When the Board of Education entered into its agreement with the town of Jonesborough to create the new K-8 school, it initially agreed to sell the current school properties and put the proceeds of that sale into the district’s capital improvement plan. Board members have discussed the possibility of altering this agreement and donating the property directly to the Sheriff’s Office and Election Commission or selling the building to the Washington County Commission to then be donated to the Sheriff’s Office and Election Commission.
The board planned to further discuss the future of this property and others during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday evening, but board member Annette Buchanan requested the discussion be continued during the board’s next workshop. The rest of the board voted in agreement, with some members indicating they would like to include members of the County Commission and Jonesborough government in that discussion.