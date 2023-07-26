The Washington County-Jonesborough Library is happy to host Open Mic Word Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
This new program is free and open to all — performances must be appropriate for a general audience and should not include language that is inappropriate for young audience members. Performances should be 10 minutes maximum and can include storytelling, poetry, comedy, riddle, spoken word and more. Come to listen. Come to share. All ages welcome.
Visit wclibrarytn.org or call (423) 753-1800 for more details.