With schools back in session, Washington County is making sure that all needs are met to accommodate the students in the area — and that need includes buses and drivers — neither of which are at full capacity.
“Washington County Schools currently has a total of 94 planned school bus routes. We currently are at around 95% percent coverage of our daily routes. Of the 94 total routes, we have 17 routes that do not currently have a dedicated driver assigned due to the national/regional/local school bus driver shortage,” Director of Washington County Schools Jerry Boyd said. “Of the 17 routes, we have multiple drivers covering two or more routes in order to reduce the number of routes we have had to cancel due to no available driver. Of the 17 routes, we currently have 5 routes that are not either covered by a permanent driver that has taken on additional routes or a qualified substitute bus driver.”
Boyd said the county has received applications for new bus drivers and are working through the employment verification process and preparing to initiate training for all qualified individuals.
“This process is ongoing. We are always taking applications for potential bus drivers,” Boyd said. “It is hard to find drivers. Not just anyone can meet the qualifications to drive a school bus or even has the necessary disposition to successfully work with students. Hiring the right people that literally are sitting on the right seat of the bus is a challenge. Although the position is technically a part-time job, it requires a full-time commitment to our students, the safety of every student they serve, and an overall concern for the safety of everyone on the road.”
For individuals that may be able to obtain the qualifications and have a heart for serving children, the part-time status and the split hours (AM routes and PM routes) may not work for everyone.
“Many of our drivers have other careers but are able to arrange their schedule to serve as a school bus driver for 180 school days (or more with summer school) each year,” Boyd said. “In addition to driving daily routes during the school year, all school bus drivers must maintain their credentials that require ongoing training.”
Anyone interested in becoming a full-time, part-time, or a substitute school bus driver for Washington County Schools should call (423) 753-1172.
Minimum Requirements include:
• At least 25 years old
• Good driving record
• Ability to support and mentor school-age children
• Must pass a pre-employment background check
• Must be able to pass a mandatory physical health exam
• Must pass initial pre-employment drug and alcohol tests as well as random drug and alcohol tests during continued employment
• Currently hold or be eligible to obtain and maintain a valid Tennessee Commercial Driver License (Class B with P & S endorsements.) Training provided at no cost