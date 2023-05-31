Washington County Board of Education members met Tuesday night to discuss the possible transfer of interest income to the Washington County general fund.
“There was a conversation about some small adjustments from the budget committee and Mayor (Joe) Grandy, the chair of the committee,” Director of Schools Jerry Boyd said. “These are revenue adjustments. They have directed that we take the interest earned revenue out of our revenue budget (general purpose fund) — they indicate that should go to the county. The same has also been done to the school nutrition fund. There was revenue accounted in there for interest earned for that fund, and the request was for both funds and their revenues to go to the county.”
Brad Hale, chief financial officer for Washington County Schools, said that the amounts to be turned over to the county are $166,000 from the general purpose fund for FY 2024 and $26,000 from the nutrition fund — for a total transfer of $192,000 to the county.
“This is interest earned. The trustee makes short-term investments, and from that interest, it is a revenue, and the statement of request is that we pull that revenue out of our budget,” Boyd explained. “It should not be going to us; it should be going to the county.”
Board member Keith Ervin said that the board previously put money in certificates of deposit (CDs) and drew interest off of it. Ervin raised some concerns about the county’s request to return interest.
“When we did that (with CDs), the money never did have to go back to the county,” Ervin said. “Is this law, what they are doing? ... Or is it something they’ve just come up with? This is the first year they’ve ever done this, and I don’t remember them asking for the interest money. We’re trying to spend our money wisely, and we have a lot we are planning to do with that money. That money is security to get these projects done.”
According to Boyd, the county trustees have broad authority over local funds.
“The school nutrition fund is a self-sustaining fund, and funds are not generated locally in tax base, it’s generated through service,” Boyd said. “The small amount of the $26,000 — I just question if their request is that the interest earned is in both accounts because their trustee is making the investment. We already do pay the trustee a commission that’s included in our budget, meaning they manage our money. So, if the request is that that money goes to (the) county, I understand we should honor that request in the spirit of being a team player.”
Board Vice Chair Annette Buchanan said she wanted to make sure that the county commissioners were fully aware of the pressure that the district is under from the state to raise salaries.
“If the county is going to continue taking money from us, what are we going to do in two years when we need the money to sustain that? Because we have to work up to that,” she said. “We are already having to budget out of our fund balance, which is not reoccurring funds.
“I don’t have a problem giving this back to them, but we’ve got to have something coming back in,” she continued. “And if they are planning on taking more and taking more, what are we going to do when the state is mandating us to raise salaries, and they’re not putting in money to do that for us? I think they need to be mindful, if they are asking us to do this, and we do what we are asked, they need to remember what has to come back to us eventually because of the state mandates.”
Board member Chad Fleenor made a motion to approve the revised general budget as presented but not to touch the $26,000 in the school nutrition budget. The motion failed 5-4 in a non-roll call vote, and the board requested Mayor Joe Grandy and the county trustee be at the next board meeting on June 1 when the topic comes back on the agenda.