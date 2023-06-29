If you have been to any of the community story plays that Jules Corriere has produced at the McKinney Center, you probably have heard of Marion Birdwell McKinney. Until Sunday, June 18, she was still an advocate for Jonesborough and Washington County citizens, living in our midst for 93 years.
After I learned of her passing this week, I took some time to follow the pages of history of her life through some local newspaper articles. Marion did more than just serve alongside her husband, Ernest, who was Jonesborough’s first African American alderman. Instead, she changed the landscape of our town and provided access to education, as well as more access to vote in elections as a member of the Washington County Election Commission and eventual chair. She also served on many community boards including March of Dimes, Appalachian Chapter, and the Jonesboro Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee, among others. I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. McKinney on a couple of occasions, but I also got to help honor her work with the Jonesborough Genealogical Society in 2021 when the society inducted her into the society’s Hall of Fame for her work on the Black History Project in the early 1990s with A.Z. Howard.
With much respect for Mrs. McKinney’s life, I wanted to share a few clippings from the newspaper archives.
Johnson City Press – Sept. 4, 1964
Roy Fleming new county Chairman
Roy Fleming is the new chairman of the Washington County Board of Education.
Fleming, Fall Branch, was elected by acclamation as was Mrs. Nola Cragmiles, vice chairman. Fleming succeeds Wayland Crouch, who was not reelected to the board.
Mrs. Marion McKinney of Jonesboro asked the board on behalf of a delegation of Negro parents that county schools initiate total integration, effective next Monday.
She contended that Negro children are being forced to leave the communities in which they live in order to get an education (county high schools use the grade-a-year plan).
Taxes Used
Mrs. McKinney told the board she feels the taxes Negro parents pay should be spent to improve county schools rather than be paid to Johnson City in the form of tuition for Negro high school students who must attend Langston High School in Johnson City.
Supt. William C. Hunt distributed transfer request forms to the Negro parents at the meeting, with the request that they be submitted to his office by Tuesday.
Fleming appointed a committee, consisting of J.S. Murray, new board member from Jonesboro, Clay Booth and Kyle Alexander, to study the situation with Hunt and to advise the board of its findings.
The board will act on the request for integration at its meeting Thursday night.
Johnson City Press – September 11, 1964
Grades 8-12 in county integrated
By JIM TURNER
The county school board last night agreed to integrate grades 8-12, inclusive, when it voted to accept in county high schools Negro students who have applied for transfer or admittance. They will be allowed to enroll in county schools today.
Previously, students in grades 9-12, inclusive, were transported to Johnson City, with the county paying tuition for them.
Next school year, the county will not provide transportation for Negro students who wish to attend school outside the county system, and Negro students in grades 1-8 will be allowed to attend the county school serving the community in which they live.
County schools previously were integrated through the fourth grade. Students in the fifth, sixth, and seventh grades will continue in school as they are presently assigned. Hunt said all buses transporting Negro students will continue to follow the same routes and provide the same service as they have been.
The board directed Supt. William C. Hunt to work with principals of the several schools that are affected by severe overcrowding to find a solution, which may involve transferring entire classes and their teachers from one school to another, and will call for the transfer of students to reduce the overcrowding.
The board told Hunt that it would approve whatever solution he and the principals reach.
Johnson City Press – January 26, 1968
Accused man gets vital help from nurse – juror
A Jonesboro nurse who was waiting to begin jury duty for Washington County Criminal Court yesterday found her medical services in unexpected demand at the Washington County Courthouse.
Mrs. Marion McKinney, 119 N. Lincoln Ave., Jonesboro, was talking to another juror in the hallway outside the courtroom during a court recess when she heard a scream from one of the men who was awaiting trial.
Immediately, she saw that the man, Joe C. Oliver, was having an apparent epileptic seizure. Another juror said, “You’re a nurse. Go over there and see what you can do.”
Mrs. McKinney hurriedly obtained a spoon from an office to depress the man’s tongue so he wouldn’t swallow it. She said “When I began to insert the spoon, I noticed that the man was black and blue in the face. He was suffering from a serious oxygen shortage. I dropped the spoon and used my fingers to pull his tongue from his throat so he could breathe.”
The nurse held tightly to the man’s tongue until the ambulance came. “It seemed a matter of hours, but it was only a few minutes,” she said.
According to relatives, this was the man’s first attack. Oliver’s trial was to be the next heard by the jurors. He was treated and dismissed at Johnson City Memorial Hospital.
Oliver, 50, was charged with the murder of Ed Widner, who was shot and killed Dec. 7 in the front yard of a house in Red Row section. According to Oliver, Widner was trying to break into the house at the time of the shooting.
Mrs. McKinney, a member of Johnson City Memorial Hospital’s first class of Licensed Practical Nurses, graduated in 1959, and is a part-time employee of Johnson City Memorial Hospital.
Johnson City Press – June 20, 1971
Mrs. McKinney gets degree
Mrs. Marion B. McKinney, 119 Lincoln Ave., Jonesboro, received her Bachelor of Social Welfare degree from East Tennessee State University in the June 1971 graduating class.
Mrs. McKinney is also certified as a licensed practical nurse (and) is a part-time employee of Memorial Hospital in Johnson City. Her husband Ernest is a member of the Jonesboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He is a teacher in the Johnson City School System.
The McKinneys have two children, Ernest Jr. and Kevin, and a foster son, William Alexander.
Ernest Jr. recently received a scholarship from the Pro-Tem Club in Johnson City. He graduated from Jonesboro High School in June.
Johnson City Press – March 31, 1978
Board to use grants in development project
By LINDA SANDERS
P-C Jonesboro Bureau
The Jonesboro Community Development Citizens Advisory Committee has voted to use a grant method instead of a loan for the development project under way in the Mill Springs area in Jonesboro.
The project, sponsored by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will prevent further deterioration of housing in the Mill Springs area, improve substandard housing and remove dangerous buildings in that area.
The project will also improve the Mill Springs area by repairing the streets, developing a mini-park, installing a new sewer trunk line and providing any needed water line repairs.
The grant method was adopted because it was less trouble to deal with, according to Bob Browning, project director.
With the grant method, the money does not have to be repaid, money is not returned to the town, income and net worth have to be determined, but not the ability to pay back a loan. Lsiens and mortgages will not have to be dealt with and bookkeeping procedures needed for loans will not have to be set up nor will the collection of loans need to be handled.
The committee, according to Browning, believes the program should be directed toward helping those residents with fixed incomes.
Chairman Marion McKinney said, “these people have worked all their lives and what they have got now, they had to pay for. These are the people who need help.”
At the meeting Tuesday night, where these issues were discussed, committee member Vertie Weeks suggested that Browning do a survey of the program area and determine the income range of all the residents. Browning said he will provide this information at the next meeting.
The committee also discussed whether grant money should be available to owners of rental property that needs rehabilitation. If a person owns rental property, he said, perhaps it is the owner’s responsibility to keep the property in good condition.
E.C. Seaton, committee member, said that for years he had tried to get the town to adopt an ordinance to require citizens to keep up their yards and dwellings, at least to minimum standards.
The committee decided to consider asking the town to adopt a housing code.
The committee also discussed the eligibility of churches in the area for a grant. The question was asked as to whether a church should be able to take care of its own property and dwellings.
Browning told the committee about the procedures for getting work done on a house. The owner, he said, first requests an inspection. If the owner is eligible under guidelines and is in agreement with the recommendations of the inspector and construction consultant, the order to proceed on the actual work will be given.
The next meeting for the committee is scheduled for April 7 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall on Main Street in Jonesboro.