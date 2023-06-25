The gospel reading from the Revised Common Lectionary for the Fifth Sunday after Pentecost, July 2nd, Matthew 10:40-42 says…
40 “Whoever welcomes you welcomes me, and whoever welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me. 41 Whoever welcomes a prophet in the name of a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward; and whoever welcomes a righteous person in the name of a righteous person will receive the reward of the righteous; 42 and whoever gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones in the name of a disciple—truly I tell you, none of these will lose their reward.”
I read a story recently about an interaction with a bagger at a local grocery store. A woman doing her weekly grocery shopping had been talking with this woman working as a bagger off and on for a year. When she discovered the woman was no longer working on Sundays she invited her to come to church, to a casual, outdoor, come as you are service. Upon receiving this invitation the woman responded by giving her a hug.
Reaching out to others with an invitation can be difficult and risky. Often we may be apprehensive about what might happen when we step out in faith seeking to invite or help or show someone some grace and love. This story however is a powerful reminder of how appreciated these efforts can be. Deep down everybody wants to be seen and heard and loved. This is the call of God on all of our lives, to love our neighbor. Loving our neighbor requires us to see one another and then to open ourselves up to be in relationship. In the beginning of Matthew chapter 10 Jesus sends out his disciples to proclaim that the kingdom of heaven has come near. They are called to go and “cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, and cast out demons.” The disciples at the beginning of this chapter are called by Jesus to go out and change the world, to change peoples lives. In this is the inbreaking of Gods kingdom.
This call is certainly not limited to those disciples from long ago, but it remains the same for us today. Following Jesus is to be sent out to offer transformation. God is always in the process of making all things new. Our hearts are transformed as we draw closer to God and seek to do the things he has called us to do. This is to be sent. Its not to stay safely situated where we are, but rather to experience our own transformation as we strive to offer this same grace to others. In this tired old world there are so many people who long for some good news. There are too many who desperately need to experience the healing and wholeness that Christ offers.
How do we go about this most important work?
In her beautiful commentary on this passage Elisabeth Johnson asks these questions…
“What would happen if we stopped expecting people to come on their own initiative through our church doors, and instead took seriously our calling to bring the gospel to them? What would happen if we truly believed that we bear the presence of Christ to every person we encounter, in every home, workplace, or neighborhood we enter? What would happen if we saw every conversation as an opportunity to speak words of grace, every interaction as an opportunity to embody Christ’s love for the neighbor?”
Jesus says to us in this lectionary passage “whoever welcomes you welcomes me.”
This is a promise from God that we are not alone. God is with us always. Trusting in this promise is what gives us the strength to move forward in spite of any doubts, fears, uncertainties, rejections, or setbacks we may experience. God never promised that the the work of being a “sent” church is going to be easy. God has promised however to be with us. Certainly the work isn’t easy and we should expect that to be the case. However we can also trust that along the journey there will be many who welcome us. The invitations we offer will often be met with hugs by grateful souls eager to experience Gods grace.
Caleb Frazier is the director and campus minister of the Wesley Foundation at East Tennessee State University and is also an ordained elder in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church.