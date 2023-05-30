Nancy

Ubunibi-Afia Short brings the story of Nancy to life. 

 HERITAGE ALLIANCE FILE PHOTO


The Heritage Alliance will host “Nancy” on Saturday, June 24, with showings at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The show will take place inside the open-air Sarah Sevier Memorial Chapel at the Embree House in Telford and will last about an hour. A Q&A session and a chance to tour parts of the Embree House will follow each performance.

Tickets are $25 and proceeds from ticket sales will help fund the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance. Purchase tickets through Jonesborough’s online system at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Seating is limited.

LOCAL VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you