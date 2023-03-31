Inside a wooden structure on Main Street in 1820, a publication was created that would change the way Jonesborough — and ultimately the nation — looked at slavery and abolition.
That publication was “The Emancipator”, edited and published by Elihu Embree. These publications were the first periodicals in the United States that were devoted solely to abolition of slavery.
Today, a current version of “The Emancipator” has been revived as part of the Boston Globe.
“Embree was editor for a newspaper called “The Manumission Intelligencer”, and he didn’t like the strict editorial policy that many in western society did — where every member of their society has to approve what goes in the newsletter,” said Executive Director of the Heritage Alliance Anne Mason. “And they don’t all live close, so you have to send all these things back and forth through the mail. So by the time they got the paper it was severely outdated.”
Due to this way of sending the paper, breaking news was no longer breaking by the time it reached many members, and Mason said that Embree decided to write his own paper because of these ways.
“He was impetos and was like, I’m going to write my own paper and it’s going to be solely dedicated. I don’t have to worry about editorial policy because I’m the editor. And he’s going to finance it himself,” Mason explained. “He takes money from the family mines and shipping business to finance it. What that shipping business does is introduce him to a lot of abolitionists up North in Philadelphia and Boston he wouldn’t have otherwise without the shipping business, so that’s a silver lining that comes from it.”
According to Mason, Embree decided to go ahead and write “The Emancipator" - a newspaper that has local news, state news and international news.
“It’s only published once a month on the last day of the month and starts in April 1820 and ends in October of that year,” Mason noted. “Embree died in December so our thought is he was too sick in November to publish the paper. After his death, Embree’s father gives the paper to Quaker Benjamin Lundy in hopes he will continue it. Benjamin moves the paper to Greeneville and changes the name, but it doesn’t last very long.”
Mason adds that there is another side to Embree’s story — one that is messy and ironic.
“Until the day he died, Embree owned slaves. His second wife’s first husband owned slaves, and when he died, she inherited them. When she died — Embree then inherited them,” Mason said. “It was 1820, so her property is now his property and his life improved because of slavery. And at the same time, he’s going to go out and purchase a couple of other families as well. We are told at one time he owned 10 to 12 enslaved people.”
Eventually, Mason said, he has to address this truth because he receives a letter from someone calling him out for owning slaved people.
“People were telling him they knew it couldn’t be true because of what he was doing (with the paper) and he straight up answers, ‘To my shame, let it be known that yes, I have and still do.’”
Decades later, The Emancipator and the history of Elihu Embree has been reawakened through The Boston Globe and its editors, Deborah Douglas and Amber Payne.
Launched in April 2022, Douglas and Payne use the online publication to shine a light on racial injustice, equity, and antiracist research. You can read the 20th century revival of the 19th century paper at www.bostonglobe.com/opinion/the-emancipator.