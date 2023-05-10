The Telford Ruritan Club will be hosting their “Drive-By Only” BBQ Supper on Friday, May 12, from 5-7 p.m. at the club, 101 Telford School Road, Telford.
The meal will consist of pork barbecue sandwiches, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, chips, a choice of dessert and drink.
When you pull into the club parking lot, you will receive a menu list to select your choices. Kitchen staff following health guidelines will prepare meals then deliver them directly to your vehicle window.
Stop by, support your community, and enjoy a delicious meal for the whole family!
As always, cost is by donation. For more information, call Debbie at (502) 777-7468. All proceeds will benefit community projects.