Participants ages 6-14 will learn about their local history through historic-based crafts, games, music, storytelling, nature and caves during June.
The second week in June will focus on revolutionary history, the third week on the Civil War and the fourth week on the early 1900s.
Each week is $100 for nonmembers and $90 for members. Sessions run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday through Friday, at Tipton-Haynes Historic Site, Johnson City.
Aftercare will be available after 2 p.m. Applications are available by contacting the site at (423) 926-3631 or tiptonhaynes@outlook.com.