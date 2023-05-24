The Heritage Alliance’s riotously fun history trivia nights are back this summer on May 26, June 16 and July 14 at the McKinney Center.
Join us on those Friday evenings at 7 p.m. for some summer fun. Not a “history buff”? Don’t worry! Trivia questions cover a wide range of topics and categories (music, literature, pop culture) and include something for everyone.
Teams (of up to eight people) can register up until the evening of the event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours. You can sign your team up for trivia at heritageall.org. The link to sign up for the event is at the top of the page.
The cost to play is only $5 per person. Every team member must pay to play, but your money goes to a great cause. All of the proceeds assist with the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance.
Joe Spiker and Anne Mason with the Heritage Alliance will host the event, tallying points and administering prizes to the top three teams. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages.
Concessions will be provided by the McKinney Center.
This year, the Heritage Alliance is also partnering with the Boone Street Market in Jonesborough to provide a boxed dinner option of their delicious wraps. You can order your boxed dinner through the Heritage Alliance’s website at the same place where you register your team. It’s only $13 for the boxed dinner.
For more information on the Heritage Alliance, please call the office at (423) 753-9580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at http://www.heritageall.org/.
Be sure to follow the Heritage Alliance Facebook page for updates about events and programs.