The StoryTown Radio Show was recently awarded an $8,880 Project Support Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. This grant provides support that directly impacts area artists in the creation of this monthly series that is now in its 12th season.
StoryTown Radio Show performs a live production at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. This performance takes place on the fourth Monday of each month, from January through November. Each one-hour, scripted program is filled with local stories and history, regional music and now offers interpretation for the deaf. The performance is edited for broadcast on local NPR station WETS 89.5 FM. After the initial broadcast, the show is then added to the StoryTown podcast channel, available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Pandora and anywhere podcasts are available. Over 50 episodes are currently available, including new and vintage productions of the one-hour program, as well as shorter, monthly segments that feature clips of actual oral history interviews that have served as the basis for the program since 2011. StoryTown can also be accessed on desktop computers at storytown.simplecast.com.
Jules Corriere, the writer and director of StoryTown Radio Show, is thrilled for this grant, which is the largest yet received by the show. Corriere states, “Our stories are important. It is such a privilege to be able to help bring these true tales to life each month and work with the talented cast, as well as some very gifted writers that have emerged from our McKinney Center Writers Group.”
In addition to the stories each month, the StoryTown Radio Show stage is known to feature some of the best local and regional acts around. In its earlier years, the program featured Amythyst Kiah, Freddie Vanderford and Carson Peters. Today, they welcome such acts as Momma Molasses, The Jimmy D Band, Virginia-West, Bailey George & Jukebox Jess, Aaron Jaxon, Kasey Williams and Adam Bolt. The program also provides a platform for younger performers, such as the David Crockett Madrigal Singers, who perform for every Halloween StoryTown production under the leadership of Kelly Davenport. StoryTown also welcomes the Jonesborough Novelty Band to perform with them at every holiday sing-along show in November.
“What I love about this project is how it has really built a wonderful community, with actors, audience, storytellers, and musicians. We’ve come to care about each other, all through sharing these wonderful stories,” continues Corriere.
With the new grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Corriere plans to expand a series of community “Listening Days” to take place once a month and continue to capture and archive the stories of Jonesborough and East Tennessee. She will also engage with the Communication Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to provide not only interpreters for the deaf, but also engage with deaf storytellers and vocal translators. More musical acts will be sought, and more local writers will engage in the process than ever before.
Tickets to the live production of StoryTown Radio Show are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010.