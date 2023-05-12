Known for her modern, effervescent takes on enduring folk tales, Donna Washington will bring a collection of specially selected stories to her weeklong residency at the International Storytelling Center.
Washington began to learn her subtle art at a young age, watching her father’s amateur magic tricks. When he told her and her siblings that he had apprenticed with Merlin, there was no ounce of doubt in their hearts. “We thought he was thousands of years old,” she says with a laugh. “We totally believed him.”
Many of Washington’s essential qualities as a storyteller can be traced back to those early years, particularly her appreciation of old-world stories. Growing up in a military family that was frequently stationed overseas meant that she was naturally exposed to many different cultures and points of view — a gift she shares now with her audiences through story.
Currently based in North Carolina with her husband, Washington is excited to return to Jonesborough for the first time in several years. As storyteller in residence for ISC’s Storytelling Live series, she’ll perform a series of matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center.
Her shows will alternate between folk tales and personal stories, with a special focus on African American folklore and tales from her mother’s childhood in segregated America.
“I use folklore to get into personal narratives, and I use personal narratives to get into folklore,” she says. “They really go hand in hand for me.”
Storytelling Live is a seasonal program that brings live storytelling to Jonesborough five days a week, May through October. This year’s lineup includes tellers and musicians from all over the country, as well as artists from England, Ireland and Egypt.
The International Storytelling Center will bring a new storyteller in residence to Jonesborough each week through the end of October. The program’s premier sponsor is Ballad Health.
