Dolores Hydock, a talented storyteller with a background in theater, will soon begin a week’s worth of engagements at the International Storytelling Center.
This will be her first storytelling residency in Jonesborough since 2018. The Alabama-based teller plans to bring a stunning array of personal stories and unusual tales about everyday people and places.
“I like to approach history not from the battles and generals and dates and places, but the individual people,” she says. “Small lives, meaning the people who would have been me if I’d lived at that time and place. Those people were making history too. We just don’t hear about them as much.” She often draws epic tales from unexpected sources, such as old manuscripts and the seniors she has befriended in elder care facilities.
Hydock approaches her craft with the premise that regular people have incredible stories to tell. In her hands, the most mundane places become magical settings, whether it’s a library, an old department store or an abandoned high school.
She finds meaning and resonance across people who lived years or even centuries apart, bearing in mind that we’re all part of the same history.
“The truth is, we’re all living in extraordinary times,” she says. “We always are. We’re just unaware.” Events like the pandemic may heighten that awareness for a short time, but we’re often oblivious to the significance of a given era. Stories help us pause and make sense of the moment we find ourselves in — and connect with ancestors and societies that may seem distant and different at first glance.
As a storyteller in residence for the Storytelling Live series, Hydock will host live concerts in the International Storytelling Center’s intimate theater from Tuesday to Saturday, Aug. 15-19. All shows begin at 2 p.m., with reservations strongly recommended. Ticket prices are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military and $7 for those under age 18. Also a seasonal promotion for Saturday tickets means that show is just $7 for everyone.
Hydock’s Wednesday performance will also be recorded and made available later in the week for at-home audiences. That show, “Pilgrimage to Sacred Places,” is about how quiet personal journeys can take on an almost mythical significance in our lives. The show will be available online starting Friday, Aug. 18, and remain accessible through the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are only $15 per household.
Storytelling Live will host a different storyteller each week through the end of October. (Next up is Dan Keding.) The premier sponsor of the 2023 season is Ballad Health. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Niswonger Foundation, the East Tennessee Foundation, ETSU, Carol and Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Eastman Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee and Trail Head Lodge. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.