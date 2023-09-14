The Jonesborough Board of Mayor & Alderman hosted their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Town Hall Board Room, 123 Boone St., Jonesborough, Tennessee where they discussed new specialty license plates, a proclamation honoring the Schubert Club’s 125th anniversary and a new committee to honor the Shanks Oak Tree.
The BMA discussed the financial report with Town Administrator, Glenn Rosenoff, stating that the financial health of the town was in good standing. The former Town Recorder, Robert Anderson, was rehired by the State of Tennessee and now Janet Jennings has taken the position. Alderman Kelly Wolfe encouraged the community to make her to feel welcomed as this position is a vital role in the town’s financial wellbeing.
The Heritage Alliance and the Jonesborough Genealogy Society are in the process of establishing a specialty Jonesborough license plate.
“We are proud to announce the design for the Historic Jonesborough Oldest Town in Tennessee specialty license plate,” said Heritage Alliance Director, Anne Mason. “After a month’s worth of feedback from the community on various designs, we settled on the iconic Chester Inn, the oldest building in the oldest town, with our beautiful, Blue Ridge Mountains in the background.”
The plate is now available for pre-order at heritageall.org under a special link at the top of the webpage. Sales from the license plate benefit the Heritage Alliance and the Jonesborough Genealogy Society, two organizations dedicated to history education and preservation in Northeast Tennessee.
A Shanks Oak Tree Committee was established to help decide how the wood from the oak tree will be distributed. Last month’s tornado knocked the 500-800 year old Shank’s oak tree over and the town of Jonesborough staff maintains the tree. This tree has played a pivotal role in the Jonesborough community. The BMA shared the importance they see to keep its legacy alive and feel setting a committee to streamline this is the best way to do so. The Town is splitting the cost of the tree recovery with Farm Bureau, as decided in a previous agreement when a conservation easement was put on the Shanks Oak.
“There is a lot of emotion there,” said Alderman Kelly Wolfe. “You can look back at the impact this tree had on families over the years.”
The Shanks Oak committee will consist of Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff, Alderman Kelly Wolfe, Cruise family, Shanks family, Heritage Alliance, Tourism/Marketing representative and a representative appointed by the Mayor.
The BMA honored the Schubert Club with a proclamation to dignify the 125 Anniversary of the organization this year. The club was originally named after composer Franz Schubert with an emphasis to support the arts, literature and music.
Schubert Club President Pamela Pope said, “For the past 125 years, the Schubert Club has thrived in Jonesborough. It was founded by ladies to enjoy the arts and music, as well as supporting various causes to improve their community. It is an honor to be a part of this wonderful organization and to be able to continue to help other organizations in the town. On behalf of the past and present members, I thank Jonesborough for the recognition given in the eloquent proclamation by Mayor Chuck Vest and the BMA, and the continued support of the Town of Jonesborough.”
Paws in Blue recognized award winners for supporting the organization including Foster Signs, Arby’s, Jonesborough Wine & Spirits and Jerome Bowers with the Crystal Raven. The Paws in Blue program will welcome a new bloodhound K-9 Officer with a reception at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Jonesborough water treatment plant employee, Michael Kincheloe, received September’s Employee of the Month. His supervisor, Director of Water Treatment Luke Cole, stated, “He has stepped up to several challenges at the plant over the last few months. He has come in to work several times on his days off and even cancelled scheduled vacation time off to help plant staff handle emergency situations. He will consistently stay late or come in early to complete sampling events that are mandated by TDEC. When a coworker was out for medical leave, he stepped up to help with those job duties as well.”
Cole continues, “Mike helps inspire the people around him to be their best. Michael is an asset to the Water Treatment Facility for the Town of Jonesborough.”
The BMA received an update from Senior Center Director Mary Regen about the Café Connection program. This programs serves lunch every Wednesday for senior center members. Last fall the center was awarded a grant to support this program which turned into a farm to table experience. The program uses the gardens from Lincoln Park, a Town of Jonesborough supported community park. This program started with a group of 5-10 people and now has up to 30 attendees.
“We’ve really seen a difference from the beginning to now. We’re glad we can make additions to this meal such as fresh salads and vegetables, it has changed the presentation of the meals,” said Senior Center Director, Mary Regen.
This program caught the attention of the Tennessee Commission of Aging and Disability, and then was picked up by the Administration for Community Living. Regen shared her excitement about this program and the honor to be recognized on a federal level.
“Jonesborough is unique to have this building to bring the community together. It is so important to who we are in Jonesborough,” said Alderman Adam Dickson.
After an executive session, the BMA discussed the alley way between Main Street Café & Catering and the Jackson Theatre. The alley is currently used on a continual basis by the public, but is privately owned. Concern was brought up due to the future need of access to the rear of the Jackson Theatre. Alderman Kelly Wolfe motioned to adopt the resolution due to critical need of the alleyway. The BMA approved.
The next BMA meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16. To watch to entire BMA meeting and to view a schedule for future meeting dates, visit Jonesboroughtn.org.