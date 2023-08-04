Jonesborough’s Senior Center has taken a fresh look at nutrition by implementing raised gardens at the town’s new Lincoln Park.
“When the town built Lincoln Park, they put in raised flower beds. UT (University of Tennessee) Master Gardeners approached us to volunteer taking care of the gardens,” said Mary Regen, director of the Senior Center. “We were given a generous donation of seeds from the Walmart on Market Street, and the Master Gardeners used those to start the gardens.”
According to Regen, the UT Master Gardeners help maintain, water, weed and harvest the gardens, which provides a cost-effective way to access fresh fruits and vegetables for meals at the center, as well as an easy meal to prep for seniors.
“Tomatoes and cucumbers are easy to prep. We use the produce in the Senior Center’s nutrition program ‘Café Connect,’ which provides daily meals for members and the community if needed,” Regen said. “It helps to add fresh salads to meals, along with various fruits and veggies as well. The fresh appearance also helps to enhance the meals.”
Regen added that the produce is all organic and pesticide-free.
“It’s incredible how much is produced,” she noted. “The Master Gardeners who care for it are also incredible. It’s nice to know we are feeding them pesticide-free foods.”
And not one fruit or veggie gets wasted. Regen said that the excess is sent out with their Meals on Wheels program to homebound members.
“It’s been a way to pay it forward. Some people even bring extra from their garden to share with us for Café Connect or the Meals on Wheels routes,” she said. “It encourages people to be giving. It’s neat how it came full circle from farm to table. We have also cooked green beans in the center and sent them out with Meals on Wheels to those members. It’s a very positive thing.”
Adam Watson with the UT Master Gardeners recently held a fall gardening class in the park to encourage members to plant year round.
“He told them the items to plant, when to plant them and when to harvest,” Regen explained. “Even if they don’t have much property, a lot can be grown in a raised bed. The center will also be offering a canning class in the coming months. The entire program benefits seniors greatly.”
Additionally, members of the Senior Center can enjoy a farm-to-table meal every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Senior Center members must sign up no later than the Friday prior in order to allow time for food preparation and purchase supplies. This is available to members only, according to the Senior Center.
“The deadline to sign up is three days prior to the Wednesday members want to eat,” the center said. “Reservations can be made by calling (423) 753-1080, and members can leave a voicemail through the weekend. The numbers will be finalized for Wednesday first thing Monday morning.”
The program is partiallyfunded by a grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.