On July 25, 2023 Officers of the Jonesborough Police Department along with Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 1300 East Jackson Blvd Jonesborough TN specifically 11E Car wash. As a result of the search warrant Cheila Garcia (49) of Jonesborough was arrested and charged with:
Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony
Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) Drugs for resale
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances
Cheila Garcia is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
"This is another example of the great Public Safety officers we have in Jonesborough and our surrounding areas," said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest. "So proud of eastern Tennessee."