Breaking News
CONTRIBUTED

On July 25, 2023 Officers of the Jonesborough Police Department along with Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at 1300 East Jackson Blvd Jonesborough TN specifically 11E Car wash. As a result of the search warrant Cheila Garcia (49) of Jonesborough was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) Drugs for resale

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Cheila Garcia is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

"This is another example of the great Public Safety officers we have in Jonesborough and our surrounding areas," said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest. "So proud of eastern Tennessee."

LOCAL VIDEOS


Recommended for you