Teachers at Ridgeview Elementary surprised their students last week when they announced that instead of doing regular classwork, students would participate in a school-wide STEM Surprise Day.
Students of all grade levels participated in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)-related activities that school administration hopes will inspire student interest in those concepts while also encouraging attendance. Wednesday’s STEM activities included building paper airplanes, using math and measurements to draw scaled-up versions of cartoon characters, building card houses and testing them against hurricane conditions and more.
The school will facilitate several more surprise days throughout the school year. School administrators hope that these surprises will help encourage daily attendance, since students never know when they might miss out on a random day of fun learning.
The final piece of the surprise is that students were able to bring their parents to school last Thursday night for STEM Family Night to show off the projects that they worked on. Community partners like Crown Laboratories, Hands On! Discovery Center, BrightRidge and more were also present with demonstrations and information about their STEM-related fields.