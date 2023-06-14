Join the Reece Museum for a reception and celebration of “An Exuberant Spirit: The Sammie L. Nicely Collection” held on Thursday, June 15, from 4 to 7 pm. The event is free and open to the public.
A special friend of Sammie Nicely, Kelle Jolly, will be performing with her husband, Will Boyd. Jolly, “The Tennessee Ukulele Laday,” is one of East Tennessee’s most celebrated jazz musicians. She and her husband, saxophonist Boyd, were the 2015 MLK Art Award recipients in Knoxville.
She is the founder of Ukesphere of Knoxville, a ukulele group for all ages. As an ambassador of jazz, she has traveled to Muroran, Japan, as Knoxville’s sister city representative at various jazz festivals and events.
Boyd is a member of the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra and currently has two solo albums: “Live at the Red Piano Lounge” and “Freedom Soul Jazz.”
Samuel Louis Nicely (1947-2015) was an artist and educator who embraced his cultural heritage as an African American man from Appalachia. Nicely self-identified as a contemporary folk artist, and his unique aesthetic is a blended exploration of African and Appalachian ancestry that is evident in both his art and his collection.
In 2020, 50 works from Nicely’s personal collection were bequeathed to the Reece Museum, and since then the special collection has grown to include 138 works that represent a variety of media and forms.
“An Exuberant Spirit” will be on display through Oct. 13. The Reece Museum is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.