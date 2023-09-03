After the wildly successful inaugural Pumpkin Fest in 2022, Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association (JAMSA) will host their second annual Pumpkin Fest with even more stops and experiences.
The event will be held in downtown Jonesborough on Saturday, Sept. 23, with two time frames, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m.
Attendees will explore downtown Jonesborough to enjoy various pumpkin themed treats, drinks and experiences. One ticket equals one serving or one activity. Treat stops will offer a variety of sweet and savory pumpkin-themed food and drinks while experience stops will provide fall activities such as a hay ride, pumpkin painting, a cake walk and more.
A pack of 10 tickets are $20. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit jbopumpkinfest.com.