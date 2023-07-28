Since 2015, athletes have gathered at David Crockett High School to run the Pioneer Pride 5K, a race that helps raise money for the school’s athletics – this year it will be August 12 at 8 p.m.
“The purpose of the run is to raise money for athletics at David Crockett and have all the Coaches united to work together on a fundraiser,” said Crockett Assistant Track and Field Coach and Race Director Mark Jennings. “It’s to get the community involved in the effort, and build closer ties between David Crockett and the town of Jonesborough.”
The idea began eight years ago and was then idea of then football coach Jeremy Bosken and basketball coach John Good.
“Coach Bosken is now at Tri-Cities Christian Academy and has a 5k there for that school. Coach Good is currently at Daniel Boone High School,” Jennings explained. “This will be the eight running of the Pioneer Pride 5K. There was no race in 2020 because of Covid.”
According to Jennings, the race starts at David Crockett High School and ends at the courthouse steps in downtown Jonesborough.
“No race in our area has the ambience of Historical Jonesborough,” he noted. “There will be buses downtown to shuttle you back to your car at Crockett. The course is a 5K route professionally measured by Dave Rogers of Kingsport and has a USA Track & Field Certification.”
Jennings added that anyone can participate in the race as it is walker friendly as well.
“We have more walkers than runners in fact and welcome anyone who would want to come out and support the athletes of David Crockett,” Jennings said. “Athletics are an important part of an education and they need your support. Humans need to be outside and in this modern age we spend way too much time indoors. Everyone should get out and run or walk to support these kids.”
The money raised varies from year to year, but Jennings said it’s about $25,000 on average.
“For those that want to race, parking is at David Crockett, and there is a bus to return you to your car,” Jennings said. “Packet pick-up will be before the race. There are public restrooms downtown, and everyone is welcome to participate.”
A back to school block party will take place afterward to celebrate the finnish line of the race and the starting line of a new school year.
Those wishing to participate can find the applications on the website of the State of Franklin Track Club, and also on the David Crockett School website. The Pioneer Pride 5K also has a Facebook page where more information can be found.