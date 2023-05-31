The dog days of summer began early as local police K-9s demonstrated their skills at the annual Paws in Blue fundraiser last week.
K-9s and their owners competed in five events and came from three different districts — Jonesborough Police Department, Baileyton Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
“This was the fourth year we have had the event,” said organizer Ruth Verhegge. “People really seem to like it, and it provides education related to the K-9s — plus it’s a fundraiser for Paws in Blue.”
K-9 and officer events included an obstacle course, finding six articles, fastest dog, decoy attack and hardest bite. Narco and his owner, Greene County Officer Andrew Long, took first place overall for top dog at the competition.
“I think it is very important to let people see this kind of demonstration,” said Officer Dustin Fleming, who has been with the Jonesborough Police Department nearly five years. “It gets the community involved and shows them the capabilities of the K-9s and everything they’ve donated money to in order to help us. I think it’s important to have good community relations.”
Fleming said that training a K-9 isn’t just short term, it’s ongoing training to keep them at their peak performance.
“It never stops. We do six to 10 weeks depending on which K9 school you go to as your initial training and then you have to train every month for a minimum of 16 hours and recertify every year. It’s constant training. They have to stay on their game.”
Paws in Blue and area officers work hand in paw to help accomplish a common goal – the training of and tools for K9s to do their job efficiently and effectively.
“The money Paws in Blue has raised has helped us get another K9 and a certified decoy, which helps us with bite training,” Fleming noted. “Everything they do goes toward equipment and training — anything that helps us better ourselves to serve the community better with the dogs.”