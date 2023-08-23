A federal lawsuit filed by the parents of two former members of the Daniel Boone High School football team claim the school district failed to protect their children from sexual and physical assault and national origin and religious discrimination perpetrated by an older student.
The lawsuit, filed using pseudonyms for the parents and their children because of the sensitive nature of the allegations, accuses the football coaching staff of knowingly and neglectfully fostering an environment of hazing where underclassmen players were on multiple occasions subjected to sexual humiliation, bullying, physical harm and racist insults.
According to the suit, the students were told repeatedly that the acts they endured were common rites of passage for younger players, and some of the older athletes interviewed by authorities said they had endured similar acts when they were freshmen.
The reported assaults were made public in November, when Washington County Schools released a statement saying on Nov. 6, a parent reported her son had been physically assaulted in a locker room.
The state Department of Children’s Services and law enforcement were notified because of the serious nature of the allegations.
The school district said its internal investigation determined one student had physically assaulted another. Two other players were found to have engaged in what the district said was locker room “horseplay,” and all three students were disciplined.
A separate investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resulted in a juvenile facing charges of two counts of assault-offensive touching and three counts of aggravated assault the following January. TBI investigators said they believed one member of the team assaulted two other students.
In their lawsuit, the parents accuse the school district of violating Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects against discrimination based on race and religion, and failure to train school staff to protect students.
They’re asking a judge to order the district to take proper steps to eliminate the hostile environment at the high school and award compensatory damages and attorneys fees.
In an emailed statement from Washington County Schools Chief Operations Officer Jarrod Adams, the district said it was aware of the lawsuit, but is legally prohibited from commenting.
“For our part, the Washington County Board of Education, its administrators, and its faculty and staff are dedicated to providing a safe, secure environment for all of our students,” the statement said. “We are continuously working to improve our environment, and this lawsuit does not change that commitment.”