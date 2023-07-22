Telford has a new softball league, and its organizers are looking for girls across the region to come play ball beginning spring 2024.
“Telford used to be real big for softball. Over the years, it has dwindled away. Years ago, games were played at the Telford Ruritan, and we are looking to bring that back full force for these girls,” said organizer Tanya Luman. “We will be playing at the Telford Ruritan.”
Luman added that the decision that led to starting this league was seeing how softball is played in different counties nowadays.
“We feel that it has changed and (doesn’t) prepare girls for how high school/college softball is played,” she explained. “Our hope is to be able to teach girls basic fundamentals of softball, prepare them for high school/college ball. We want to have fun and see the league continue to grow each season.”
Luman, along with her co-organizers Dee “DBO” Owens, Randy Owens, Hope Baker and Zina Walsh, would like to tell potential players, if they are looking for a family-friendly and fun league, to come on and join.
“We will all be sure they don’t regret making that decision,” Luman noted. “There is no trying out for the league or to get on any team. Any female individual from (ages) 7 to 14 is welcome to sign up and play — whether they have never played or played for multiple years. We want them to come and join the fun!”
Since softball has always been a part of her life, Luman is excited to bring that same passion to new players and teams.
“Dee and I started playing T-ball at a very young age and eventually moved up to softball, and it’s been a thing ever since. We both have played, coached and even been behind the plate and on the fields calling the games,” Luman said. “We could be a part of something that has to do with softball — we have always made it a point to do so.”
The Telford Ruritan Club is located at 295 Telford New Victory Road.
For more information on the league, find them on Facebook under Base Line Softball.