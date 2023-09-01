In all but four of the previous 52 Musket Bowl matchups, Daniel Boone and David Crockett had most of the season to prepare for what both schools annually consider their biggest game.
This year marks the fifth time they meet early in the season, and the earliest date in the rivalry’s history. Ready or not, when Friday night arrives the teams will have to put their best foot forward.
“We have had good preparation,” Boone head coach Jeremy Jenkins said. “This is the first conference game and all teams want to get started on the right foot, and now the Musket Bowl just adds to it.”
Kickoff for the Region 1-5A opener is set for 7 p.m. at Boone’s Hale Stadium in Gray.
Crockett head coach Hayden Chandley said he believes there may only be one noticeable difference between this game and most Musket games of the past.
“I don’t think there’s much difference, just maybe a little warmer,” Chandley said. “We are excited about the opportunity it presents so early in the season.”
Daniel Boone holds a firm edge in the all-time series, winning 38 of the matchups. Jenkins’ teams won 13 times in his first 14 seasons. Against Chandley’s Pioneers, Jenkins is 3-2. The Trailblazers own a two-game streak, winning 35-7 last season and 28-14 in 2021.
For the 2023 season, Boone (0-2) is looking for its first win while Crockett is 1-1.
WHAT CROCKETT BRINGS
Jenkins said he expects his defense to have its hands full with the Pioneers’ offense.
“They have a big physical offensive line, hard-nosed running backs, and lots of athletes on the field,” Jenkins said. “Their quarterbacks can hurt you running and throwing.”
Freshman A.J. Wynn moved into a starting role last week against Cherokee and accounted for 186 total yards. He completed three passes and all went for touchdowns with two to standout receiver Lamarkus Dunn.
When the Pioneers are on defense, Jenkins said his offense will have to work against a teamwork unit.
“They really run to the ball,” Jenkins said. “They have a big-play defense and they play hard.”
Senior Jake Whaley is the Pioneers’ leading tackler, already racking up 28 total stops on the season — including 3.5 for loss.
WHAT BOONE BRINGS
Chandley said the Trailblazers have a couple of veterans at the forefront of the offensive attack.
“It’s a lot of new faces in a lot of spots, but they still have (quarterback) Luke Jenkins and (running back) Aiden Riner,” Chandley said. “Jenkins’ release is very quick and puts the ball where it has to be for his guys. I’m impressed by his mobility coming off his knee injury. Riner continues to run hard, and we need to gang tackle him.”
Linebacker Henry Hamlin leads the way for Boone defensively.
WHAT’S GOOD ABOUT THE GAME
Jenkins said he likes many things about the Musket Bowl, but one stands out.
“The best thing about the Musket Bowl is being able to compete in one of the greatest high school environments,” Jenkins said. “Regardless of where the game is played, it is a great experience for our players.”
For Chandley, it’s about the way a certain song is used.
“I actually enjoy getting to hear the Daniel Boone theme song all week in practice,” Chandley said. “It’s a common thing each and every year, but by the end of the week everyone has had enough of it.
“It’s always a tremendous atmosphere and great crowd and I expect this year to be no different.”