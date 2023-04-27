Live music in downtown Jonesborough returns Friday, May 5, with Music on the Square in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough.
Music on the Square takes place each Friday evening from May 5 through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except Friday, June 30, due to Jonesborough Days.
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, Americana and blues.
The 2023 Music on the Square lineup order is YeeHaw String Band, Aaron Vance, Cruz Contreras, Empty Bottle String Band, Dom Flemons, Johnson City Jazz Collective, Sarah Jean, Into the Fog, Charlie Maples, Ed Snodderly, Sam Collie & the Roustabouts, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Polyphony Marimba, Bill and the Belles, Dave Eggar, Florencia & the Feeling, Stemwinder, Roxanne McDaniel, Beth Snapp, Sam Lewis and Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley.
There will be a rotating food truck every week.
New Music on the Square T-shirts are available for purchase at the merchandise table every Friday night during the event. They are also available at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St.
For more information, go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010. This year’s event is sponsored by Humana, McLeod Organics and Wolfe Development.