The International Storytelling Center’s next storyteller in residence, Jennifer Munro, will bring an array of true tales and ghost stories to the stage in what is sure to be an interesting week.
Her life story, which begins in the United Kingdom, includes the classic British elements you might expect. (Yes, she worked as a Shakespearean actress.) But just underneath the surface lies a life less ordinary — a surprise that delights and confounds her listeners’ expectations.
As a child, Munro didn’t recognize that she was surrounded by stories that most people would find intriguing or unusual. “I always thought the people in my life were too boring,” she says. “My great-grandfather had a false leg. I had an aunt with a false eye and an uncle with a pet monkey. I thought that was all normal. I thought everyone’s family had characters like that.”
During family gatherings, she liked to hide underneath the table with her siblings and listen to the adults hold forth. These secret story sessions sparked what would become her lifelong interest in storytelling, which has taken many different forms.
Munro has amassed quite a few personal stories in her extensive and ever-expanding repertoire and plans to bring several of them with her to Jonesborough. The Tennessee town is one of her favorite places to perform. “I love breathing the air down there,” Munro says. “It’s miraculous. I love the experience of telling in Jonesborough. It’s truly a unique place and a unique experience. You just can’t describe the magic to people.”
Her artistic residency will begin Tuesday, June 20, in ISC’s Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall. Munro’s matinee performances start at 2 p.m. daily and run through Saturday, June 24. Advance reservations are recommended but not required (as long as supplies last). Ticket prices are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military and $7 for those under age 18.
Throughout the 2023 season, ISC will offer discounted tickets on Saturdays, when all tickets are $7. Each storyteller will also offer one virtual concert, which will be recorded in front of a live audience earlier in the week. That performance will be available for households to stream online starting Friday, June 23. Online tickets are $15, with discounted season passes available for a limited time.
Munro is the latest performer in ISC’s Storytelling Live series, which brings live storytelling shows to Jonesborough five days a week during its six-month season. She will be followed by Brigid Reedy, a talented young musician and storyteller who specializes in cowboy poetry.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.