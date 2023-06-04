Washington County Commissioners passed a resolution to create a “Washington County 101” pilot program during their monthly meeting May 22.
The county is now accepting online applications through June 9 for the adult educational program designed to enhance citizen awareness and understanding of government’s role in the community. This four-week, interactive pilot program takes place Tuesdays in July and early August. It will provide participants with a working knowledge of county government. Hands-on activities, tours, presentations and question-and-answer sessions are all part of the program.
“This will be a great opportunity for citizens to learn more about their county government and to interact with their elected officials,” said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy. “We believe it will be a very informative experience for all participants.”
Grandy said that the pilot program will include an overview of county government, the justice center, the county election office, the county health department and the sheriff’s office.
“Ideally, we would like to see a participant from each of the 15 districts in order to get representation from the entire county,” said Commission Chair Greg Matherly. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of the many services our county provides.”
Classes will meet at various locations throughout Washington County from 5:30-8 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays beginning July 11 through Aug. 1. Class participants will “graduate” at the Aug. 28 County Commission meeting.
Participants should be willing to attend all four classes. Class size is limited to 20 people, and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis. All participants must be 18 years of age or older and residents of Washington County. All applicants will undergo a background check from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Applications can be downloaded at https://www.washingtoncountytn.org/.
For additional questions, contact Mary Ellen Miller, public relations consultant, at (423) 335-7267 or maryellen@marketingmel.com.