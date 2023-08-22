Senior Center member Barbara Bogart is proof that age is just a number and that you are never too old — or too young — to follow your dreams.
At the age of 81, Bogart is a Senior Olympian, after placing in the triathlon at the National Games in Pittsburgh earlier this year.
“There are 10 Districts in the state of Tennessee. You have to participate in your District games, in order to go to the State Games. You don’t have to place in order to go to the State, but you do have to participate in the District Games in order to proceed to the State,” Bogart said. “If there is a conflict in your schedule, you may go to another District Games venue, held on a different date, but you do have to participate in a District Games competition in order to go to the State Games.”
At the State Games, you do have to place in order to qualify for the National Games, Bogart added.
“Some sports, you can place in the top 4, to qualify, some sports, only the top 3, in your District, qualify for the Nationals,” she explained. “I normally do as many sports (as) I can work in when I go to the District and State games, just for fun. I have done: Track and Field (T&F), 5K & 10K running events, swimming, badminton, table tennis, horseshoes, cycling, bowling, shuffleboard, basketball 3-point shots, foul-line shots, and they had another where you make shots from several different positions, but (I) don’t remember what they called these events, I don’t think they have them anymore. I normally do T&F, swimming, cycling and runs during the District and/or State for fun.”
At the first Nationals she attended in 2007, Bogart did T&F since she didn’t know how to swim at the time for the triathlon.
“I did not know how to swim at the time, so I did T&F and cycling that year. I learned to swim October 2007 and did my first triathlon in April 2008,” Bogart said. “There are 4 events in cycling, 5k TT (time trial), 10k TT, 20k road race, and 40k road race. I do all 4 events. There is only one event in triathlon, which of course is the triathlon, but the triathlon consists of a swim, bike and run.”
Since then, Bogart has continued to do National competitions competing in the triathlon category — and she has the awards to show for it.
“I have done several Nationals, since 2010. I qualified that year to go to the World Championships in Beijing, China, but I didn’t go because I live on Social Security and can’t afford to travel to a foreign country. The World Championships came to the States, to Chicago in 2015. I had to go to Milwaukee for the Nationals, in 2014, to qualify again and got to go and represent the USA at the ITU World Championships, in Chicago, in 2015. Still trying to get out of debt from those trips,” Bogart said.
“This is the first time I got medals in a National Senior Olympics Competition, and I hit the jackpot this year. I got a fifth-place ribbon and six medals — one bronze and five silver. I have come close, picked up a few fourth-place finishes in the past competitions. They give ribbons for fourth through eighth place at the National Senior Olympic Competitions. I did place in my first National Triathlon, but there were only three in my age group that year. We got plaques instead of medals. They do give medals through five places in the Sprint distance and through 10 places in the Olympic distance, except at World Championships, only give medals for 3 places. I have gotten medals at the National Duathlon Championships.”
As for the future of her Olympian career? Bogart said she would like to continue doing what she loves and competing in more competitions wherever she is able.
“(I will continue to compete) as long as the Lord allows. I was in an auto accident, November 1, 1996, broke my neck, collarbone, fractured ribs, and leg. The whole medical staff and surgeon, felt there was some Divine Intervention in my case. The surgeon told me, just a small fraction more breakage, I would have been in deep trouble. I came very close winding up a quadriplegic. I called out to the God and He heard my cry,” Bogart said. “I wrapped my fingers around something to relieve the pressure off my neck. I didn’t know what I had ahold of, but I believe it was the hand of the Lord. When the EMS came, one of them climbed down to me. They put a blanket over me to protect me from the broken glass when they busted the windshield to get me out. The guy that climbed down, where I was, slipped his hand in mine and told me to hold onto his hand. It was the same hand that I was holding onto something in the car. I never turned loose of anything in the car, he just slipped his hand in mine.
“I compete to honor God, the Grace He showed me, and to thank Him for His many blessings and allowing me to stay active. He has taken me to heights I could never have imagined. I also compete for my dad; he asked me to keep it up as long as I could. He was my biggest fan and proud of my accomplishments. I also lost my best friend the same year my dad passed. Dad died of heart failure, July 5, 2009, my best friend died of Cancer in October 2009. She was also my biggest fan. First for God, then my dad and best friend.”
Senior Center Director Mary Regen said that those at the center are so proud of what Bogart has accomplished and that her achievements help others in her age range.
“It challenges the negative stereotype of aging and gives a positive experience more seniors to be aware of,” Regen said. “It helps to combat ageism and increase athleticism – no matter the age. Barbara is a testament to what hard work and commitment can do. We are planning to have a local Senior Olympics in September with the Johnson City Senior Center. We will host the shuffle board category at Lincoln Park now that we have a facility like that to use.”
Bogart also has a piece of advice for those that are older who may feel they can’t follow their dreams and be active at this stage in their life.
“There is no right age. You can start at any time in your life. Exercise is the best medicine. I do have a lot of health issues, and was hospitalized this past winter with pneumonia, but my active lifestyle helps me recover quicker than most other people my age,” Bogart said.
“When I was in my early 60s I weighed 215 pounds. I could not get up from a chair, my knees were so stiff. I decided to eat better and start exercising. I lost 70 lbs. That was around 2003. I never dreamed I would be able to do the things that I do now. I never in my wildest dreams thought I would ever be representing the USA at a World’s Triathlon Age Group Championships. I didn’t even know about that when I started.”