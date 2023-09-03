The Heritage Alliance is excited to host Chef Torrece Gregoire (Chef T) of Union 41 restaurant at the Langston Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 19 for a special Affrilachian Dinner as a part of the Taste of Tennessee Festival.
The Taste of Tennessee is a weeklong event throughout Northeast Tennessee that will highlight Appalachian foodways. Tickets for the Affrilachian Dinner can be purchased through the town of Jonesborough’s ticketing website at jonesborough.com/tickets. You can also call 423-753-1010 to reserve tickets.
Chef T is a private chef, culinary artist, entrepreneur and TV personality. In addition to always cooking up a storm, she has appeared on Hell’s Kitchen twice and Food Network’s Big Restaurant Bet. She is currently a chef at Union 41 restaurant in Bristol, Virginia. At a special dinner catered by Taste Budz at the Langston Centre in Johnson City, she will talk about the connections between African cuisine and Appalachian cuisine as well as her personal journey through the food world.
Funds from the Affrilachian Dinner will help support the educational programs of the Heritage Alliance, like the Oak Hill School Heritage Education program, local history tours and much more.
The Taste of Tennessee Festival takes place from Sept. 17-24 with events occurring throughout the region. It is the recipient of an Arts Project Support Grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission. The term “Affrilachia” is attributed to author Frank X Walker who began using the term in the 1990s to combat the stereotype that Appalachia was not a diverse region. The Taste of Tennessee celebrates the melting pot that is Appalachian cuisine and culture.
The Heritage Alliance is dedicated to the preservation of the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of our region and to providing educational experiences related to history and heritage for a wide range of audiences. For more information, visit our website at heritageall.org or call our office at 423-753-9580.