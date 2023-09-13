When an officer is in the line of duty, it isn’t just the officer that is affected by what happens in the field. The spouses of law enforcement officers are a special kind of person all on their own and know what it means to be brave.
Jonesborough resident Kerrie Aistrop is the wife of Maj. Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department. According to Kerrie, it takes a very strong supportive person to adapt to the law enforcement spouse lifestyle.
“There are times it is hard, and you cannot help but worry,” Kerrie said. “Other times you are overwhelmed with joy on the lives he impacts or saves.”
The sobering truth Kerrie explains is one of honesty and vulnerability that very few spouses know.
“No matter which department you work for, the fear is always there, that he won’t come home,” she said. “He has worked some very scary calls from a wife’s perspective. He has missed holidays, birthdays and family events because protecting the people always come first. As a wife, we understand this day one. We understand the call to protect comes above what we have going on for the day, and we support that.
“If it were my family needing help, I would hope that first responder feels the same way that we do.”
Despite the fears Kerrie faces every time her husband walks out the door, she couldn’t be prouder of the man she married.
“There are a thousand reasons I am proud of my husband, Maj, Jamie Aistrop. I couldn’t possibly list them all here. The main things that stick out is that no matter what store I visit in our town or restaurant, I hear stories of how he helped someone. Everyone knows who we are in the town. They tell me how he helped a homeless person or paid for someone’s food. He doesn’t tell me the stories, but the community does,” Kerrie explained. “They tell me how he saved their daughter’s or son’s life. They thank for him changing a tire for their family stuck on the side of the road. They always tell me how professional he is and how much he cares. I am the most proud of his outreach programs with Shop With a Cop and Firefighter — and Cops for Kids. Chief Matt Rice and Maj. Jamie Aistrop care about every single kid in this community, and this is why I am proud.”
The world of a law enforcement officer and his family is a world not many people get the chance to live in and experience, but if you do — Kerrie has some advice for you.
“You have got to have faith in the Jesus. Jesus has helped me through some worrisome times. When things get scary, you stop and pray first. Then you have to have strength to know they are called to be in this field. You have got to be strong for your kids and your family,” she said. “The wife takes the head of household role. You cannot get angry when your plans change five minutes from an event. You listen when your spouse needs to talk about the bad calls. You offer support and love no matter what time they come home. Don’t watch all the bad on the news. Get involved with other first responder spouses.”
Kerrie feels that the town of Jonesborough is the best place on earth.
“I have many family members that served as firefighters over the years. We cannot imagine living anywhere else. My husband grew up in Blountville, and he agreed to move here when we were 21. Neither of us could imagine him being anywhere else. We both consider this our hometown,” she noted. “It’s not about the size of a town or city, but it’s about the people. I don’t think there is another agency that loves their police or community as much as this town does.”