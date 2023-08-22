Kelsye Carroll is the winner of Miss Appalachian Fair 2023!
Daughter of Matt & Kellye Carroll of Chuckey, Kelsye took the crown Monday night for the Fairest of the Fair.
Other winners were as follows:
1st Runner-Up – Olivia Castle of Jonesborough Daughter of Tim & Kim Castle
2nd Runner-Up – Camie Cloyd Daughter of Doyle Cloyd and the late Carolyn Cloyd of Jonesborough
3rd Runner-Up – Kaitlyn Thacker Daughter of Clinton and Rebekah Thacker of Kingsport
4th Runner-Up – Parker Ballard
Daughter of Caine and Joey Ballard of Greeneville
Miss Congeniality:
Emma Harrison
Daughter of Darin and Jennifer Harrison of Gray
Congratulations to all participants and winners!
Kelsye will compete for the State Fairest of the Fair title in Murfreesboro in January 2024.
