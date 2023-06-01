The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for “The Music Man” on Sunday and Monday, June 4 and 5, at 7 p.m. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St., Jonesborough.
JRT is looking to cast 35 actors with an age range from 8-108! Auditions will consist of cold readings, a dance audition that will be taught and vocals. If you plan to audition for a role that sings a solo in the show, you must be prepared with a vocal audition piece.
Keep audition songs in the style of the show and no longer than one minute.
Those not wishing to sing a solo will be asked to sing in small groups. Please wear clothes that allow you to dance. JRT is specifically looking for men with barbershop experience or those who are comfortable singing close harmonies.
Rehearsals will begin shortly after casting and run through the end of August. The show opens Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 17.
If you need more information, please contact the director, Janette Gaines, at janettegaines@icloud.com.