Storyteller Corinne Stavish will bring a stash of poignant personal stories and vibrant historical tales with her to Jonesborough, where she will serve as the town’s next performer in residence.
Conceived of by the International Storytelling Center as a way to make the art form more accessible and intimate, Storytelling Live gives its resident tellers a week to soak up small-town vibes and to share new and archival work at a leisurely pace.
In her first years on the professional circuit, Stavish was reluctant to turn the spotlight on herself, choosing to focus instead on traditional folk tales. As time passed and personal storytelling became more popular across the U.S., she branched out and found another facet to her talent and personal mission.
“When you tell a personal story, you really connect with audiences because that triggers their own personal story,” she says. “I once heard Donald Davis say that the more specific and detailed you are in telling personal stories, the more universal it becomes. If you say you had a dog, no one focuses. But when you start to describe that dog, people immediately see their own. When you describe your big collie, I’m thinking, no, I had a Chihuahua.”
Stavish takes satisfaction in how deeply her audience connects to the “characters” (important people from her life, like her grandmother) that populate her stories. But even more she’s moved by how those stories tend to spark memories for the people who are listening.
In Jonesborough, Stavish plans to share a thoughtful selection of personal stories that are, in turns, poignant and funny, as well as historical stories that offer a flash of insight we can apply to our present moment. Her exclusive matinee concerts will all take place at ISC’s intimate theater through the week of her residency, August 29 to September 2, Tuesday through Saturday. All concerts begin daily at 2 p.m.
Reservations are strongly recommended, with ticket prices $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Saturday tickets are just $7 for everyone.
On Wednesday, August 30, Stavish’s performance will be recorded and made available later in the week for audiences who wish to watch from home. That show will be online starting Friday, September 1, and remain accessible through the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are only $15 per household.
Storytelling Live will continue to invite a different storyteller to perform in downtown Jonesborough each week through the end of October. Immediately following Stavish, storyteller Adam Booth will travel from his home in West Virginia to begin the next residency.
