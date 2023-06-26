On the heels of her sparkling debut at the National Storytelling Festival last Fall, the musician, storyteller, and cowboy poet Brigid Reedy will return to Jonesborough for a weeklong residency at the International Storytelling Center.
Reedy has been a sensation since the tender age of two, when she made her first public performance at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nevada. Two decades later, she considers herself an ambassador of sorts of Big Sky Country, the area of southwest Montana where she was born and raised.
Performing with her younger brother, Johnny, a musical prodigy in his own right, Reedy is a prolific writer of original songs, stories, and poems, as well as a highly skilled traditionalist. She plays guitar, banjo, and fiddle (among other instruments), and studies old artisan crafts such as saddle making. An old soul in a young body, some of Reedy’s best friends and mentors have been octogenarian cowboys.
The cowboy poems and songs she loves so dearly are a vibrant arm of the American naturalist tradition, and often focus on the beauty of the great outdoors. Cowboy culture has been represented on the storytelling circuit by performers like Waddie Mitchell, Andy Hughes, and now Reedy due to its affinity for the spoken word. On the range and even home in the bunkhouse, people tell stories and sing as a means of entertaining themselves and passing the time.
In Jonesborough, Reedy’s appearance will include daily matinees at 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, June 27-July 1, as well as an exclusive evening concert (“Words Out of the West”) on Wednesday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m. All performances are in ISC's Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall. Reserved tickets are recommended, but not required, with ticket prices at $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18.
ISC offers discounted tickets on Saturdays, when all tickets are just $7, a program that will continue through the 2023 season. Each storyteller in residence will also offer one virtual concert, which will be recorded in front of a live audience earlier in the week. That performance will be available for households to stream online starting Friday, June 30. Online tickets are $15, with discounted season passes available for a limited time.
Reedy is the latest performer in ISC's Storytelling Live series, which brings live storytelling shows to Jonesborough five days a week during its six-month season. She will be followed by Bil Lepp, an iconic storyteller who spins outrageous tall tales.
