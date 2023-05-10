With his humble personality and sharp sense of humor, you’d never suspect that Rev. Robert Jones has opened for some of the most legendary music acts in the world.
In addition to warming up crowds for B.B. King, Taj Mahal and Bonnie Raitt, Jones honed his music and sensibility in his work as a minister and a radio show host in Detroit. (He sharpened his storytelling skills by trying to keep his congregation’s attention during his sermons.)
The rich narratives from his well-rounded catalog of gospel, rock, country, folk music, and blues naturally led him into the world of professional storytelling.
Jones made his debut as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival about 15 years ago, impressing a new audience with his fascinating musicology and expert playing of banjo and guitar.
“The first time I came home from Jonesborough, I told my wife, ‘Before I was a musician who told stories. Now I want to be a storyteller who plays music,’ ” he said. “Along with the songs, which are interesting in and of themselves, the people who produce the music have a great backstory. The more I dig, the more I enjoy the personalities and the stories that surround the people who created the music.”
As a guest performer for Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s seasonal concert series, Jones will share a week’s worth of stories and songs Tuesday through Saturday, May 16–20. His Friday, May 19, performance will be followed by a short “talk back” Q&A session, so the audience can get to know him better. The program that day will be his provocative show, “The Secret Life of Black Music.”
“American music itself has a story attached to it,” Jones says. And the people who shaped that story the most haven’t always been the ones who receive the credit.
Jones’s daily matinees will all take place in ISC’s Mary B. Martin theater. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Advance purchase is recommended, though same-day seats are offered when they’re available. A special discount is available Saturdays, when all tickets are priced at just $7.
During the week, one of Jones’ performances will be recorded and made available online from Friday, May 19, until the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are priced at just $15 per household.
Storytelling Live season passes remain available for in-person and virtual concerts at almost 50 percent less than the price of regular admission. The pass includes access to the full roster of performers during the 2023 season.
The International Storytelling Center will bring a new storyteller in residence to Jonesborough each week through the end of October. The program’s premier sponsor is Ballad Health.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.