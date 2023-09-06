Kori Bender always wanted a place where the outcasts and out-of-the-boxers could come and feel welcome — and from that came the inspiration for her new store, Glitz, Grunge & Grace.
“I retail worked at The Pinnacle until January,” Bender said. “This space was Haygood Candle, and I worked here one day a week just for extra income while I was making my shirts. The owner then told me they were going to close the doors and asked me if I wanted to take over and make it my own, and I just figured that was meant to be. That was two months ago, and here we are.”
Located on Jackson Boulevard, Glitz, Grunge & Grace offers not only a plethora of clothing that includes Bender’s shirts but also candles, dog treats and other items — all unique and all handmade.
“When it came to taking over the space, I didn’t know how I was going to do it or make it happen, but I knew I would figure it out,” Bender said. “I also make the hand-dyed and screen-printed shirts and the upcycled flannels. I’ve been doing that for three or four years. I started playing around at the house with my daughter, and it ended up being something we liked doing together — so we just kept doing it.”
Other vendors can use the space for their own crafts or art — which Bender said she really enjoys about the venue.
“They can rent out little sections of the store, and that way they each have their own little space,” she said. “They can bring whatever they want to that they create.”
According to Bender, she hopes that those who step foot into her store notice that everything is unique and made by another person that put passion into their work.
“I just want them to know it’s a place where weirdos are welcome,” Bender said.
Glitz, Grunge & Grace is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
“We close for events that we are part of also,” she noted. “We will be closed Sept. 16 for a ‘tailgate’ party for the Unicoi Animal Shelter at Tennessee Hills Distillery and then we will be a part of TriPride Sept. 23. And I take to each event what I think will fit with that event.”
Additionally, the shop will be a part of Misfit Hounds’ Howl-o-ween Pawty on Oct. 21.