On June 8, 238 law enforcement officers graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. One of those proud graduates is Jonesborough Police Lt. Chad Reece.
“When I first learned of the FBI National Academy, it seemed like it would be an amazing experience and opportunity, but I never imagined that I would attend,” Reece said. “I had only ever heard of officers from larger departments attending, so I didn’t think it would ever happen. When the opportunity was presented to me, I felt extremely blessed and was ecstatic about the opportunity.”
A law enforcement officer for nearly 15 years, Reece said that it took support and encouragement from town and police leadership to be accepted into the academy — as well as a lengthy application process.
“I applied in 2020, but I’m thankful and lucky that I didn’t have to wait as long as most. It can sometimes take 5-10 years before you get accepted,” Reece explained. “After the application, you must be chosen by the FBI to attend after a thorough background investigation. There are some physical fitness requirements that should be met prior to attending. Minimum is the rank of lieutenant.”
According to Reece, a day at the academy is like a day in college, with 3 to 4 classes on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
“The courses are provided through the University of Virginia and taught by current and retired Special Agents from various divisions within the bureau. Each class is a two-hour block with around 30-50 students per class. Wednesdays are fitness challenge days and allows for time to complete papers and projects that are due for your classes,” he said. “The courses include subjects that are essential for police leadership as well as personal wellness. Physical fitness is a required course that everyone must take.”
Reece added he received 18 hours of college credit from the University of Virginia.
“The weekends are used to attend seminars and experiences that are hosted by Departments on the East Coast. Such as a weekend in New York (or) Philadelphia, and I was able to attend and represent Jonesborough Police at Police Week in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “The coursework lasted 10 weeks, but they ask that you show up a few days prior for orientation and to get accustomed to the campus at Quantico. It also provided extra time to get to know your suitemates and other officers before the day-to-day grind begins.”
Now that he has graduated with such an achievement, Reece hopes to incorporate what he has learned to help continue to better the Jonesborough Police Department, as well as grow professionally as a law enforcement officer.
“I also hope to assist in helping other JPD officers with the amazing opportunity of attending the National Academy. And for those wanting to attend the academy, do it!” Reece noted. “For me, it was a life-changing experience both professionally and personally. I gained so much knowledge from the FBI, as well as law enforcement/military executives from all over the world. I made friendships that will last my lifetime, and it allows for you to be a part of the largest law enforcement networking community in the nation. I’m confident that if I needed help professionally or even personally, I now have contacts in basically every state and other countries that would be willing to assist.
“I want to thank first my God for allowing me to be a part of such a great profession, department and community. My family, they are the ones that sacrificed the most while I was at Quantico. Also, both past and present law enforcement leaders at Jonesborough Police Department that allowed and encouraged me to participate in this once in a lifetime opportunity.”