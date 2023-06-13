Jonesborough Middle School athletic director Josh Edens isn’t one for lacking faith, and he’s thrown caution to the wind with a tenure-shedding career move 15 years into what he anticipates being a 30-year career in education.
After a successful 10-year run at JMS, Edens has opted to leave the Washington County school system for a job at Church Hill Middle School.
Edens, a lineman on Bill Bledsoe’s successful David Crockett football teams, will be an assistant football coach for Volunteer High School and the head basketball coach at Church Hill.
“I’m 15 years in and I’ve got 15 left before retirement,” Edens said. “There are some things I’d like to chase professionally. I don’t have to be the boss … but I’d like to be a high school athletic director someday.
“I’ll be an assistant Volunteer football coach and I’m taking the Church Hill boys basketball position, which is in rebuild mode. And for whatever reason, that seems to be my specialty. I always seem to be rebuilding something and trying to mold and shape something.”
After spending one year as an assistant under Barry Carter at West Greene, three years under Kent Green at David Crockett and two seasons working for John Bowles at Science Hill, Edens became the North Greene head football coach in 2010.
It wasn’t a position causing phones to ring off the hook. North Greene had lost 27 straight games and 33 of 34 when Edens took the wheel. The Huskies were outscored 357-39 the season prior to Edens’ arrival, 512-113 in 2008 and 477-108 in 2007.
But Edens went 2-8 in his first season and recorded back-to-back, non-losing seasons in his second and third year. North Greene had recorded 34 losing seasons in the program’s 35 years prior to Edens’ 11-10 stretch in 2011-12.
But Edens was ready to return to home to Jonesborough, where he undertook more rebuilding projects while coaching boys basketball, track and field, football and softball during various stretches. He started out coaching basketball and said a number of people told him Jonesborough couldn’t be successful in Class AA.
“But they went 12-6 that first year,” he said. “It had less to do with me and more with the fact that we got them to buy into each other and the culture we were selling. And the next three years after that, they’re at state every single year. They’re playing for area championships. They’re buzzing through section and going to state and competing at a high level.
“So it’s a struggle when you build something, but when you get it right, that’s a lot of fun. We knew we had something special.”
Granted, Edens adds, he had a lot of talent. He named off a number of players, including Prince and John Kollie, Donta Hackler, Ronquille Joyner, Marc Seidler, Chris Reagan and Micah Robinson.
“Yeah, we had a crew down there,” he said.
Edens wasn’t the football coach at that time, which would’ve been a great gig, as Kevin Durham can attest. Instead, Edens coached football the past three years, when the Tigers weren’t laden with players projecting to play in college.
“That was a labor of love, for sure,” Edens said. “It took three years to get it right. They put in a lot of time and effort and had a great year last year.”
Edens coached softball the past five years. The Tigers, led by ace pitcher Madelyn Dulaney the past three seasons, went 102-15 under Edens.
His daughter Leah was a key cog in recent seasons. She has opted to attend David Crockett instead of commuting to Church Hill with her dad.
But Edens will have his son Luke riding to school with him. He will be a seventh-grade basketball player for Edens next year.
They’ll make the leap of faith together.
“I’ve been at Jonesborough 10 years,” Edens said. “I came in under Terry Crowe and have got to work with a lot of wonderful people. But, especially athletically, it’s kind of the end of an era. I’ve been the athletic director there the last 10 years working under Mr. (Josh) Kite (David Crockett athletic director) and I’ve enjoyed every minute of that. Our baseball coach hung it up before this season. Tim Anderson (boys basketball) hung it up after this season. There’s a lot of faces changing and that kind of played into the timing of this. …
“I’ve got a lot of peace about it. It’s time to chase those things, start a new chapter.”