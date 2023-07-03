With word spreading of the intent by Tennessee Hills Distillery to petition for term limits for Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Alderman, leaders including Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest are speaking out about their first impressions hearing the intention.
“Generally speaking, when you don’t do favors or make exceptions for people they can get upset,” Vest said. “I’m the person that had tern limits added to our charter. I’m a fan of getting more people involved in our town government. But since it’s a volunteer position, not many people choose to subject themselves to occasional controversies.”
Vest, however, does not feel that this petition will affect the 2024 town election.
“2024 will be a presidential election year,” he said. “With the struggles in our country right now, turnout will be heavy.”
The tension has been growing between the town and Tennessee Hills over the past few months with various requests made by the distillery not being fully approved as they hoped. Vest said that there is a reason behind the decisions made by the board.
“First and foremost, we will protect the town from outside forces with no vested interest in the safety of our community. Our past leaders created an ordinance that requires food sales to be greater than beer sales to reduce public intoxication and make streets safer,” Vest said. “We have a great relationship with Jonesborough restaurants who serve alcohol responsibly and help make our community a safe and attractive place to live. Unfortunately, some businesses view profits greater than people.”
Additionally, Vest feels that the now strained relationship with Tennessee Hills may not be able to be repaired.
“As they requested, we approved them for a craft brewery just like our Depot Street Brewery,” Vest noted. “It doesn’t require the food component like the restaurant type permit so if that didn’t satisfy their demands, nothing will.”
Vest said that he can find a compromise with most everyone - but if someone wants special favors, that can create animosity.