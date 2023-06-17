The Jonesborough Little League Coach Pitch Softball All Star team won their district 5 tournament last weekend and are headed to the state tournament in White Bluff, Tennessee, July 7-10, and they need your help to get there.
Known as “The Rockstars,” these girls have worked hard the past few months preparing for the tournaments.
“The Jonesborough Little League teams are made up of three teams, ages 6-8, and 12 girls are selected from those teams to make up one All Star team,” coach Wes Dulaney said. “This is their second time heading to the state tournament.”
Dulaney said that due to timing, the team didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for the tournament, but that didn’t stop these players from working hard.
“We had seven to 10 days between the end of our season and the actual district tournament to prepare. It was a really quick turnaround, which can make it difficult,” Dulaney said. “We had about five or six practices during that short period, and almost all of them were there every single practice.”
To get to the state tournament in White Bluff, the team needs to raise $5,000 by July 7 when the team hits the road.
“We’ve got a GoFundMe set up and sponsorships available where local businesses can show their support and get involved,” said Dulaney’s wife and team mom, Kristina.
“We really want to rally for them. We are also doing two Pizza Plus fundraisers. There are various ways people can donate and get these kids to the tournament.”
The Dulaneys say they are hoping to provide hotel rooms as well as food and gas money for the kids and their families.
“It’s on the other side of Nashville, so any kind of support to help out would be great,” Wes said. “It’s a pretty big trip for most of us.”
Wes added that the team is special, and he is proud of how well they performed during districts.
“They really played well — in the three games we played in districts, we did not allow any runs to be scored against us,” Wes Dulaney noted.
“We had a total of 41 runs ourselves. They played really well, and I was so proud of how they came out, both defensive and how they hit the ball. It was an impressive tournament for them.”