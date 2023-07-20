After months of brewing battles between Tennessee Hills Distillery and the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen, it seems tensions were eased at Monday night’s meeting — for now.
The board ultimately made changes to town ordinances to reflect requests by the local distillery, including lowering the food percentage needed for alcohol sales and the allowance to bring in their own beer from their other facilities in the Tri-Cities for purchase and consumption.
“Our board has been discussing changes to many town ordinances since last year, including these changes to the beer ordinances,” said Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest. “Tennessee Hills made some misstatements during their June 12 presentation to the board about brewing capacity and location, so their new and better information led to a more informed understanding.”
The revised ordinance No. 2023-09 originally stated, “Annual sales of all alcoholic beverages as defined in this chapter and in the chapter 1 of title 2 of the municipal code shall not exceed 25% of total taxable sales for any on-premises beer permit holder.” That number has now been changed to 50%, as well as the consumed alcohol content increasing from 5% to 8%.
However, food must still be sold along with the consumption of alcohol.
“I am pleased our board maintained the requirement food must be a component of alcohol sales to forestall overintoxication,” Vest added. “Going forward, businesses like Tennessee Hills and Depot Street Brewery now have new, defined opportunities to responsibly grow their businesses.”
Tennessee Hills owner Stephen Callahan said he is definitely elated that Jonesborough was willing to compromise, not only for Tennessee Hills, but it opens up other business opportunities for downtown Jonesborough.
“The food component was one that kept being brought into the conversation. We have always had a food truck on site,” Callahan noted. “We were told that having a food truck should suffice, so we invested six figures into a food truck, and we’ve staffed that truck. It’s always been our intention to have a food component at the distillery. That being said, by working with the town and trying to get them to update their ordinances to be more in line with the state of Tennessee’s state laws, we actually presented to them in a recent meeting that in the state of Tennessee, as far as brewing goes, you’re allowed to self-distribute, especially in the same county. So that’s where we butted heads the last meeting.”
Callahan said that the key takeaway from the most recent meeting was that now the town allows the distillery to operate the same way other state craft breweries do — meaning one can self-distribute between all its locations.
“It’s been our intent to only sell Tennessee Hills beer that’s made 7.3 miles away in Johnson City at the Tennessee Hills Brewstillery location,” he said. “We think it’s a positive step in the right direction, not only for us and our ability to grow as a company, but a Jonesborough business as well. This is going to allow more people to come to town and enjoy all the great things the board of mayor and aldermen mentioned that makes Jonesborough great.”